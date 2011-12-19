ROME Dec 19 During the heady days of the
Dolce Vita in the 1960s, Rome's Cafe de Paris was one of the
preferred watering holes of starlets and sultans.
Later, one of the places that gave the world the word
paparazzi fell into decline along with the rest of Rome's famed
Via Veneto and two years ago it hit bottom when police
discovered it was a mafia money-laundering front and confiscated
it.
It marked a rebirth on Monday when, in association with one
of Italy's leading anti-Mafia groups, the famed sidewalk cafe
and restaurant started serving wines, pasta and other foods
produced on lands confiscated from the Mafia throughout southern
Italy.
Now, visitors to Rome can eat and drink to the Mafia's bad
health in the same place that inspired the late director
Federico Fellini to make the classic 1960 film "La Dolce Vita,"
while helping Italy's anti-mafia movement.
"The new administrators want the cafe to offer products that
are not only good but just," said Father Luigi Ciotti of the
anti-Mafia group Libera, which runs cooperative farms on lands
confiscated from the mob.
"This has great significance because this turns the whole
situation of this place on its head," he said in the cafe that
was one of the places from where actor Marcello Mastroianni set
off to cover the jet set with his trusty sidekick photographer
Paparazzo.
"It helps the search for trust and justice," he said as
cafe, police and judicial administrators unveiled the
collaboration with Libera, which will benefit from the purchase
of the products.
Among other products, patrons can order red wine from the
Centopassi cooperative near Corleone, the Sicilian hill town
made famous in the Godfather films, or eat pasta made from wheat
grown on property confiscated from organised crime near Naples.
In 2005, the Cosoleto clan of the 'Ndrangheta organised
crime group from southern Calabria bought the Cafe de Paris,
using it, along with other bars and restaurants it purchased in
Rome and Milan, to launder drug money.
"What is happening here today sends a message of great
social value," said Maurizio Occhiuto, one of two lawyers
administering the Cafe de Paris on behalf Calabrian magistrates
who ordered it confiscated in 2009.
The Cafe de Paris has between 30 and 50 employees depending
on the season.
Most of the staff today are too young to remember the days
of the Dolce Vita but they have all seen the film and are happy
to work in a place that is part of movie history.
"We feel comfortable here. We are managed well. All our job
rights are respected, we all think its better now," said one
barman, who declined to give his name.
"We hope people will come here for the good service, for the
history of the place and for the prestige and now because we are
also giving a helping hand to the anti-mafia movement," he said.
La Dolce Vita", starring Mastroianni, Anita Ekberg and Anouk
Aimee, was considered scandalous at the time of its release but
is quite tame by the standards of today.
In seven loosely connected episodes, Mastroianni, playing
reporter Marcello, covers the escapades of residual nobility,
nouveau riche, starlets and hangers-on of the cafe set on the
Via Veneto as he struggles to find meaning in his own life.
Marcello chronicles events with a photographer whose last
name is Paparazzo: the name Fellini gave him is now in
dictionaries in nearly every language meaning aggressive street
photographers.
In its emblematic scene, Sylvia, a towering phosphorescent
blonde diva played by Ekberg, lures Marcello into a sensual
midnight wade in the cold waters of Rome's Trevi Fountain.
