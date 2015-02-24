* 'Ndrangheta is only big economic player in its home region
* Report finds it has expanded its activities northwards
* Wealth used to capitalise businesses, buy influence
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Feb 24 The Calabrian mafia's role as one
of Europe's biggest importers of South American cocaine has made
it the most powerful economic force in its poor home region in
southern Italy, a report released on Tuesday said.
Direct ties to Mexican and Colombian cocaine cartels, with
which it has built trust over the years, have made the
'Ndrangheta a financial powerhouse, said Italy's national
anti-mafia prosecutors' office in its annual report.
Both within Italy and in countries like Germany and Holland,
"the 'Ndrangheta has no rivals and, for this reason ... because
of its hegemony in drugs trafficking, it has become, against a
depressed economic backdrop, the only financially significant
player in Calabria and beyond," the report said.
Though the network has a well-earned reputation for
brutality and violence, the 'Ndrangheta's real power is
economic, said the report, based on mafia investigations and
trials conducted between mid-2013 and mid-2014.
During the current economic slump, which began halfway
through 2011, the Calabrian mafia has spread its influence north
to cities including Rome, Milan and Bologna, often using its
wealth to buy political influence.
"The 'Ndrangheta has not only been able to penetrate the
north's construction sector ... but it has become one of the
most important operators in the whole sector," the report said.
Companies "capitalised by the 'Ndrangheta" over time became
"front runners in the different sectors where they operate",
which include legal gambling, trucking, and the restaurant and
hotel trade.
The 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra and the Camorra around
Naples have long plagued Italy's south, but recent
investigations have shown their influence spreading, which is
terrible news for the economy, the euro zone's third biggest.
Calabria, in the southern toe of Italy, is one of Europe's
poorest regions, with an unemployment rate of more than 20
percent, and the oppressive presence of organised crime is one
of the reasons for its decrepit state.
A 2012 Bank of Italy study shows that the economies of two
southern regions, Puglia and Basilicata, where there was
virtually no organised crime until about four decades ago, were
crippled when mafia groups moved in.
The mob's growing presence hacked an estimated 16 percentage
points off per capita GDP in those regions over three decades,
the study said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)