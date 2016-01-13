* Mafia sees big profit potential in online gambling
* Gaming ring had national reach, but headquarters abroad
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Jan 13 Italian police arrested 11 people
on Wednesday for allegedly running an illegal online gaming
business which garnered millions of euros in bets every day,
sometimes in collusion with the mafia, a top prosecutor in Rome
said.
Luigi Tancredi, accused of heading the ring, installed poker
screens in bars and gambling rooms run by Italian mafias,
prosecutor Michele Prestipino said.
Tancredi was arrested on suspicion of running an
international criminal group that favours the mafia.
Gambling in Italy has been gradually legalised over the past
two decades, in part to curb organised crime's grip on it, but
this has actually created new opportunities for the mob,
investigators say.
Known as the "king of slots", Tancredi had worked
extensively in Italy's legal gambling business in the past and
had come under scrutiny in previous probes by courts in central
and northern Italy, investigators said.
His business, run out of Romania through a server based in
Tampa, Florida, operated an average of 12,000 virtual poker
tables throughout Italy with 11.5 million euros ($12.43 million)
in bets per day, Prestipino said. Tancredi's daily cut was more
than 1 million euros, he said.
In one case, Tancredi struck a deal with the powerful
Casalesi clan to place his poker screens in bars and gambling
halls north of Naples, handing them a monthly cut that ranged
from 45,000 to 60,000 euros a month.
"A wiretap captured some mobsters commenting that this
business was more profitable than drug trafficking," Finance
Police Colonel Alessandro Cavalli told reporters.
There is also much less risk in gambling. While cocaine
trafficking can lead to decades in jail, gaming law infractions
are often punished by fines.
One of the men arrested had 200,000 euros in cash in his
home, finance police said. More than 10 million euros in assets,
including real estate and corporate bank accounts, were seized.
Players were aware that the game was illegal because they
had to obtain a special password to access it, police said.
Unlike legal poker machines in Italy, the illicit poker game
allowed unlimited stakes and it paid better odds because the
house did not pay taxes, police said.
($1 = 0.9248 euros)
