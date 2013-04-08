PALERMO, April 8 Italian authorities arrested 37
people accused of involvement in the Sicilian Mafia, including
the mayor of a town on the island, police said on Monday.
The arrests, on charges including organised crime and
extortion, were ordered by the Palermo anti-mafia office to
tackle what police said was a network to control businesses in
towns around Sicily's capital.
Among those arrested was the mayor of Montelepre, a town of
6,000 famous as the home of 1940s "Robin Hood" bandit leader
Salvatore Giuliano, as well as a livestock breeder who police
said was the head of the ring.
Anti-mafia prosecutor Francesco Messineo told reporters the
investigation had revealed a concerted attempt to influence
local politics. "Here we have two municipal governments... that
have been the subject of strong mafia contamination," he said.
Italy has long struggled against the ingrained influence of
mafia organisations whose operations are estimated to constitute
up to 10 percent of gross domestic product.
Italy's main crime groups - the Sicilian Cosa Nostra,
Calabria's 'Ndrangheta and the Camorra from the southern city of
Naples - have a total annual turnover of 116 billion euros ($151
billion), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says.
Last week Italy made its biggest confiscation of mafia
assets in history, seizing dozens of green energy companies and
other assets worth a total of 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion).
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Wlad Pantaleone; writing by Naomi O'Leary;
editing by Mark Heinrich)