ROME Jan 22 Italian police on Wednesday issued
arrest warrants for 90 suspected members of a Naples mafia clan
and seized assets worth millions of euros, including dozens of
well-known pizza restaurants in Rome.
One suspect, a 42-year-old Roman man charged with extortion,
killed himself by jumping off his fourth-floor balcony when
police arrived at his home to arrest him, police said.
The suspected "mafiosi" are accused of involvement in drug
trafficking, extortion and loan sharking, and laundering profits
in 27 coffee bars and pizzerias in Rome, including "Pizza Ciro",
one of the city's most popular chains, a police statement said.
Also among the 250 million euros ($339 million) worth of
assets seized were 30 petrol stations in Naples, a wholesale
food warehouse, a semi-professional soccer club, jewellery
stores and dozens of properties, bank accounts and cars.
Together, Italy's main crime groups - Sicily's Cosa Nostra,
Calabria's 'Ndrangheta and the Camorra from Naples - have an
annual turnover of 116 billion euros, according to the United
Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. That is more than the annual
sales of Italy's biggest company, oil producer Eni.
