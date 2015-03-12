By Steve Scherer
ROME, March 12 Police sequestered two
restaurants in Rome's historic centre on Thursday on suspicion
they were owned by the mafia, which has increasingly used the
city's prime locations to invest money from drug trafficking and
other organised crime.
The La Rotonda and Er Faciolaro restaurants, located between
the Trevi Fountain and ancient Rome's Pantheon, are estimated to
be worth 10 million euros ($10.6 million), police said.
The owner of both well-known restaurants popular with
tourists was arrested on suspicion that he was a front for the
mob.
Up-market restaurants and bars in central Rome have become
increasingly attractive investments for crime clans seeking to
launder money, especially as legitimate business owners have
struggled to stay afloat during a six-year-long economic slump
"The mafia is exploiting the economic crisis to make
large-scale, insidious attempts to penetrate the legal economy,"
agriculture trade group Coldiretti said in a statement on
Thursday's police swoop.
Organised crime gangs own some 5,000 restaurants across
Italy, Coldiretti estimates, and mafia gangs earn 15 billion
euros annually from the food industry, including growing,
packaging and distributing agricultural produce as well as
catering.
Last year police sequestered 27 coffee bars and pizzerias in
Rome, including "Pizza Ciro", one of the city's most popular
chains, that had been bought by a Naples crime clan with profits
from drug sales, extortion and loan sharking.
In 2009, Rome's swanky Cafe de Paris, which inspired scenes
in Federico Fellini's 1960 film "La Dolce Vita," was also put
under court administration after investigators discovered links
to organised crime.
Mafia groups have found fertile ground to launder money in a
number of commercial ventures. In recent years they have also
invested massively in slot machines, often situated in the
country's ubiquitous coffee bars.
