* Extortionate lending a "national emergency"
* Organised crime has annual turnover of 140 bln euros
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Jan 10 Organised crime has tightened
its grip on the Italian economy during the economic crisis,
making the Mafia the country's biggest "bank" and squeezing the
life out of thousands of small firms, according to a report on
Tuesday.
Extortionate lending by criminal groups had become a
"national emergency", said the report by anti-crime group SOS
Impresa.
Organised crime now generated annual turnover of about 140
billion euros ($178.89 billion) and profits of more than 100
billion euros, it added.
"With 65 billion euros in liquidity, the Mafia is Italy's
number one bank," said a statement from the group, which was set
up in Palermo a decade ago to oppose extortion rackets against
small business.
Organised crime groups like the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, the
Naples Camorra or the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta have long had a
stranglehold on the Italian economy, generating profits
equivalent to about 7 percent of national output.
Extortionate lending had become an increasingly
sophisticated and lucrative source of income, alongside drug
trafficking, arms smuggling, prostitution, gambling and
racketeering, the report said.
"The classic neighbourhood or street loan shark is on the
way out, giving way to organised loan-sharking that is well
connected with professional circles and operates with the
connivance of high-level professionals," the report said.
It estimated about 200,000 businesses were tied to
extortionate lenders and tens of thousands of jobs had been lost
as a result.
EXTORTION WITH A CLEAN FACE
Old style gangsters handing out cash in bars and pool halls
had been replaced by apparently respectable bankers, lawyers or
notaries, the report said.
"This is extortion with a clean face," it added. "Through
their professions, they know the mechanisms of the legal credit
market and they often know the financial position of their
victims perfectly."
Small businesses, who have struggled to get hold of credit
during the economic slowdown, may have been increasingly tempted
to turn to the mafia, said the report.
Typical victims of extortionate lending were middle-aged
shopkeepers and small businessmen who would struggle to find a
new job and who were ready to try anything to avoid bankruptcy,
it added.
"They are usually people in traditional retail sectors like
food, greengrocers, clothes or shoe shops, florists or furniture
shops. These are the categories which, more than any other, are
paying the price of the (economic) crisis," it said.
According to a separate report this week from small business
association CNA, 56 percent of companies had seen banks tighten
their lending requirements in the past three months.