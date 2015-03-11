* A decade after legalisation, Italy has some 400,000 slots
By Steve Scherer
ROME, March 11 Legalising gambling in Italy was
supposed to help curb the mafia. Unfortunately, prosecutors say,
it has only created new opportunities for the mob.
Cash-strapped Italian governments desperate for revenue have
relaxed the rules on betting over the past two decades, to the
point that Italians now wager $80 billion euros ($86 billion) a
year - nearly equal to 5 percent of gross domestic product.
About half of that is poured into 400,000 video slot
machines, twice as many as in U.S. gambling capital Nevada,
which have become ubiquitous in the espresso bars where Italians
stop several times a day for coffee, sandwiches and cocktails.
One of the arguments in favour of legalisation was that it
would help fight organised crime by bringing a mafia-run
underground industry into the open. But crimefighters say it has
instead provided the perfect cash-only business for mobsters,
always on the lookout for legal ways to earn and launder money.
"Criminal clans earn a robust profit" from their "very
diffuse" investments in legal gambling, says Diana De Martino, a
magistrate at the national anti-mafia prosecutors' office.
Prosecutors say crime groups that used to invest and hide
their drug or racketeering profits in agriculture or trucking
are now turning to more profitable legalised gambling.
The national reach of slot machines also helps the mafia
spread from traditional strongholds in Italy's poor south to the
richer north, causing wider damage to an economy that has been
stagnant for 15 years and is now in recession.
In one high-profile case in Milan, Italy's northern
financial capital, a court convicted 13 people of extortion,
loansharking, money laundering and being members of a mafia
clan. Family patriarch Francesco Valle, who had relocated to
Milan from Calabria in the south, and his son Fortunato were
given the longest sentences of 24 years.
The court found that the Valles had run a traditional
loansharking ring, threatening and beating businessmen who had
borrowed money and fallen behind on payments, often taking over
their debtors' real estate holdings and businesses.
Among the millions of euros in assets the group had
accumulated in Milan was a legal gambling business, which
included more than 1,000 slot machines.
"They started out with a few (slot) machines in three or
four bars. In the space of three or four years they had created
an empire," De Martino said.
The defendants have admitted some of the crimes, including
usury, although they deny being members of an organised crime
ring and are appealing the conviction.
"The defence argument has always been that we are not a
mafia association," Amedeo Rizza, lawyer for Francesco Valle,
told Reuters.
EXCESSIVE SUPPLY
Proponents of the industry say that even if the mob has
infiltrated it, keeping gambling legal still reduces
opportunities for criminals.
"Prohibition creates a bigger criminal market, not a smaller
one," said Massimo Passamonti, president of Italy's main
gambling lobby.
Legalisation has also created jobs: some 25,000 people are
directly employed in gambling, with another 100,000 in related
activities, Passamonti said. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that
rapid growth had made the industry harder to defend.
"We realised the excessive supply (of slot machines) was
having a negative impact on society and could turn everyone
against us," Passamonti said.
The swift proliferation of slot machines has brought a
backlash from opponents, who argue that betting inflicts social
costs, mainly on the poor.
Simone Feder, a psychologist, helped found an anti-gambling
movement called the "No Slot Movement". He says that of Italy's
15 million regular gamblers, 800,000 are addicts. Many have lost
their life savings, homes and families.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is weighing new
restrictions which it says will reduce the number of slot
machines by around a quarter.
According to a draft of new rules, slot machines would be
banned in small coffee bars, while venues with a large number of
machines would have to put them in a separate room.
"I have met many in the industry who are aware of the fact
that in Italy there are too many opportunities to gamble and so
there is a widespread need to rein it in order to safeguard
public health," said Paolo Baretta, the government
undersecretary in charge of drafting a new law.
Regulated slot machines are required to pay out 75 percent
of their revenue over time in winnings. Of the remaining 25
percent, the state claims slightly more than half in taxes,
leaving operators with the rest to cover costs and profit.
According to Filippo D'Albore, a major in Italy's financial
police, slot machines can be rigged: they can be disconnected
from the central server that monitors them, and fixed to pay out
less than they should or hide revenue from taxes.
De Martino, the prosecutor, said those found guilty of
misreporting slot machine transactions are usually fined rather
than jailed, reducing the risk.
Although there are no official estimates for tax evasion in
the gambling industry, a pressure group called the National
Anti-usury Council calculates that slot machine operators evaded
as much tax as the entire gambling industry paid in 2012.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alessandra Galloni and
Peter Graff)