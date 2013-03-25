* Associate ran advertising side of Berlusconi media empire
* Berlusconi not implicated in trial
PALERMO, Italy, March 25 A Palermo appeals court
upheld a conviction on Monday against a close political ally and
business associate of former Italian prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi for colluding with the Sicilian mafia, sentencing him
to seven years in prison.
Judge Raimondo Lo Forti confirmed a 2004 verdict that former
Senator Marcello Dell'Utri had acted as a go-between for the
mafia and the Milan business elite, including Berlusconi's
businesses, until 1992.
Berlusconi, 76, is not a defendant in the trial and has only
been mentioned because of his relationship with Dell'Utri. The
two became friends when they attended university together in
Milan in the early 1960s.
Dell'Utri ran the advertising company in Berlusconi's media
empire from 1984 to 1995, and was one of the founding members in
1994 of Forza Italia, the party that Berlusconi created when he
entered politics.
The former senator is no longer protected from potential
arrest, having lost his parliamentary immunity when he was not
selected as a candidate at the February national election.
He does not face the prospect of serving any jail time
unless the verdict is confirmed by the highest appeals court.
"I had hoped for another ruling, but I accept the verdict,"
Dell'Utri said. He has always denied any wrongdoing.
Berlusconi himself is currently facing three ongoing trials,
including one for paying for sex with a minor. A definitive
conviction would preclude him from holding political office.
Berlusconi also denies any wrongdoing and says he is being
persecuted by magistrates who oppose him politically
