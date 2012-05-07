* Shooting technique reminiscent of Red Brigade attacks
* Investigators consider possible role by anarchists
* Politicians condemn violence, blame climate of hatred
By Paola Balsomini
GENOA, Italy, May 7 Unidentified gunmen on a
motorbike shot the chief executive of an Italian nuclear
engineering company in the leg on Monday, police said, in an
incident reminiscent of politically motivated violence that
raged in the country in the 1970s and 1980s.
Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of Ansaldo Nucleare -
majority owned by Italian defence conglomerate Finmeccanica
- was shot outside his house in Genoa in northern
Italy, police and judicial sources told Reuters.
Two men on a black Yamaha motorbike wearing helmets fired
three shots, fracturing Adinolfi's right knee. He was not in a
serious condition, the sources said.
Shooting people in the legs was a trademark practice of the
Red Brigades, a left-wing guerrilla group that carried out a
campaign of murder and kidnapping aimed at destabilising Italy
in the 1970s and 1980s and known as "the years of lead".
One investigative source noted that one of the first attacks
by the Red Brigades in the 1970s had targeted managers of the
same company.
"It could turn out to be a symbolic gesture," he said.
Genoa chief prosecutor Michele Di Lecce told reporters he
could not rule out that the shooting was an act of "terrorism".
"But we are also considering other possiblities. No one has
claimed responsibility," he said.
Politicians from all sides were quick to condemn Adinolfi's
shooting, some of them blaming a growing "climate of hatred" in
the recession-hit country.
"We hope investigators can find as quickly as possible those
responsible for an act that takes us back to a very sad chapter
of Italian history," said lawmaker Lorenzo Cesa of the centrist
UDC party.
Angelino Alfano, an ally of former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi, called the shooting "the very serious symptom of a
climate of social tension".
Finmeccanica controls Ansaldo Energia, the parent company of
Ansaldo Nucleare, whose other major shareholder is U.S. private
equity fund First Reserve Corporation.
The Genoa attack would be "extremely serious" if it was
linked to political and social frictions, said the chief
financial officer of Finmeccanica, Alessandro Pansa.
Austerity measures by the government of Prime Minister Mario
Monti to control Italy's huge public debt have caused mounting
resentment, although protests have generally been peaceful and
there have been no real signs of organised political violence.
A string of suicides, notably among businessmen suffering
financial problems, has however underlined the human cost of the
crisis.
Last week, a 54-year-old man took a hostage in the offices
of tax agency Equitalia in an act of desperation, although the
incident ended without violence.
(Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Silvia
Aloisi; Editing by Louise Ireland)