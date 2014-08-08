BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
MILAN Aug 8 Italian market watchdog Consob temporarily banned short-selling in the shares of bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena and luxury shoemaker Tod's after both stocks fell sharply following disappointing results.
Consob said in a statement the ban would come into force with immediate effect and last until the end of the trading session on Monday.
Both Monte Paschi and Tod's reported first-half results on Thursday after market closed.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)