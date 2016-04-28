MILAN, April 28 Italy's market regulator said on
Thursday it was introducing new rules for cash calls in which a
large number of new shares is issued at a heavily discounted
price, in an effort to limit market distortions.
Consob said in a statement that past experiences, such as
the two cash calls carried out by Monte dei Paschi di Siena in
2014 and 2015, proved that such hyper-dilutive share issues
stoked volatility which could "deceive less savvy investors."
"This is intended to counter the scarce availability of the
shares which is the cause of the (market) distortion," the
regulator said, adding it should take a few months to implement
the new model after sorting out technical issues.
Consob said the so-called 'rolling model' it would adopt
entailed making new shares available to investors during the
course of the capital increase without having to wait until the
end of the share offer period.
