ROME, June 12 Recent financial market
developments show the situation remains "extremely difficult"
for the euro zone as a whole and for Italy in particular,
Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday.
Italian borowing costs have risen sharply following the deal
on Saturday in which euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend
up to 100 billion euros to help recapitalise Spanish banks.
"I hope that the events of the last few days make everyone
understand that the situation remains difficult, extremely
difficult, for Europe and also for our country," Grilli said at
a ceremony in Rome.
Italy's 10-year benchmark bond yields rose above 6.2 percent
on Tuesday, the highest since January, while the yield spread
compared with safer German Bunds was above 4.7 percentage
points, compared with a recent low of 2.8 points in March.