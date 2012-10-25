ROME Oct 25 The Italian government's planned
tax on financial transactions will raise the cost of hedging
risk, the country's stock market regulator said on Thursday.
Italy's latest budget plan includes a tax of 0.05 percent on
most market transactions, including those involving derivatives,
in line with a proposal for a so-called "Tobin tax" at the EU
level supported by the European Commission.
Consob President Giuseppe Vegas told a parliamentary panel
that applying the tax on derivatives would "make it more
expensive to hedge against risk," as well as discouraging
excessive risk taking.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones)