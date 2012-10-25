ROME Oct 25 The Italian government's planned tax on financial transactions will raise the cost of hedging risk, the country's stock market regulator said on Thursday.

Italy's latest budget plan includes a tax of 0.05 percent on most market transactions, including those involving derivatives, in line with a proposal for a so-called "Tobin tax" at the EU level supported by the European Commission.

Consob President Giuseppe Vegas told a parliamentary panel that applying the tax on derivatives would "make it more expensive to hedge against risk," as well as discouraging excessive risk taking. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones)