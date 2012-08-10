ROME Aug 10 An Italian sport tribunal banned
Juventus manager Antonio Conte for 10 months on Friday for
failing to report match fixing in a sports betting scandal that
has rocked Italian football, the national football federation
said.
Conte, who led Juventus to the Serie A title last season,
was disciplined for two Siena matches in May 2011, when he was
coach of the Serie B team.
The court cleared the club's defender Leonardo Bonucci and
right wing Simone Pepe of involvement in the scandal.
Prosecutors said an international gambling ring paid players
to throw matches deliberately in a sports betting scandal that
echoes intrigues that soured the image of Italian soccer in the
1980s.
