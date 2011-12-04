ROME Dec 4 Prime Minister Mario Monti
unveiled a 30-billion-euro package of austerity measures on
Sunday -- increasing value added tax, reintroducing a property
tax, and raising the pension age -- in a drive to gain control
of Italy's strained public finances.
The measures, intended to reassure financial markets which
have sent Italy's borrowing costs to untenable levels, come
ahead of a vital week of meetings in which European leaders race
to prevent the euro zone debt crisis from sliding out of
control.
Monti said the package, divided between 20 billion euros of
budget measures over 2012-14 and a further 10 billion euros in
measures to boost growth, contained big sacrifices, but the
government had sought to spread the burden as fairly as
possible.