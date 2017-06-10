ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.

Earlier this month Mediaset lodged a complaint with Italy's antitrust watchdog and communications regulator to try to change the conditions for the tender, which it said penalised it unfairly.

"The board of Mediaset has decided not to present any offer," the company said in a statement on Saturday, the deadline for bids.

"We reiterate that the terms for presenting offers are totally unacceptable," it said.

Mediaset stressed that its decision would not have any impact on the upcoming 2017-2018 season, for which it has already bought the rights to transmit Serie A and UEFA Champions League matches.

