BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) enters Memorandum Of Understanding
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding
ROME Oct 3 Italy's financial police said on Thursday they had seized 15 million euros from Merrill Lynch in Milan as part of a probe into alleged fraud against the city council of Verona.
The seizure was ordered by Verona prosecutors, a police spokesman said.
Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders