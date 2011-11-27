ROME Nov 27 At least two people died and
dozens were rescued when a sailing boat carrying illegal
immigrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan sank off the coast of
Italy, near the southeastern port of Brindisi, authorities said
on Sunday.
The search continued for what Italian media said could be as
many as 20 missing people, but officials said so far only two
bodies had been recovered.
"The winds are blowing into the coast so any other victims
should be quite close to the land. Our hope is that there aren't
any others," Giuseppe Minotauro, a local police official, told
SkyTG24 television.
Television pictures showed the sailing boat, believed to
have come from Greece or Turkey, washed up near the shore with
debris floating in the water.
Thousands of illegal immigrants from Africa and Asia have
died attempting to cross by sea into Italy, mainly travelling in
overloaded and unsafe fishing vessels.
Most of the vessels that succeed in the crossing have
arrived in southern islands like Lampedusa, off the coast of
Sicily. A smaller, but still substantial number, have arrived in
the region of Apulia, on Italy's Adriatic coast.
