BRUSSELS Feb 19 The European Commission
extended its rescue mission off Italy until at least the end of
the year, it said on Thursday, and gave Rome extra funding to
deal with an influx of migrants from Africa and the Middle East.
The Commission launched the mission, dubbed Operation
Triton, in November just as Italy wound down a much larger and
more costly programme known as Mare Nostrum.
Triton, managed by the European Union's border control
agency Frontex, was only expected to run for a few months and
has fewer ships and a smaller operational area than Mare Nostrum
-- drawing criticism from human rights groups.
"We are willing to go further," said Home Affairs
Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. "Europe needs to manage
migration better, in all aspects."
More than 5,000 migrants have reached Italy so far this year
on rickety boats that mostly set sail from Libya, despite winter
storms that usually slow the flow.
The head of Frontex told Reuters this week that the recent
flood of arrivals suggested a record number of migrants would
travel to Europe this year, spurred on by turbulence across much
of the Arab world and Africa.
Given the growing pressure, the Commission on Thursday
handed Italy 13.7 million euros ($15.61 million) of emergency
funding, which came on top of more than 500 million euros
earmarked for Rome for the 2014-2020 period.
"We cannot replace Italy in the management of the external
borders, but we can lend a helping hand," Avramopoulos said.
Mare Nostrum saved the lives of more than 100,000 migrants
in little over a year, but it put a huge strain on Italy's
finances, costing some 9 million euros a month.
Operation Triton costs between 1.5 million and 2.9 million
euros a month and has no operational resources of its own,
depending on contributions from EU member states.
It currently deploys nine boats and two aircraft, which
patrol waters within 30 nautical miles of Italy. Mare Nostrum
reached across the Mediterranean to the coast off Libya.
An estimated 3,300 people died last year trying to cross the
Mediterranean, and earlier this month more than 300 people are
believed to have died after leaving Libya in inflatable rafts
that were not sea worthy.
In the wake of those deaths, the United Nation's refugee
agency said Operation Triton was woefully inadequate, and urged
Europe to take a new approach.
Amnesty International criticised Thursday's EU move.
"Extending Operation Triton without increasing its assets
and operational area changes nothing," said Iverna McGowan,
acting director of the rights group's Brussels office.
