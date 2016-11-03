LONDON, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A refugee-run
restaurant opening in Venice this week hopes to exploit
Italians' renowned passion for food to improve community
relations, one of its founders said on Thursday, as the arrival
of thousands of migrants stokes tensions around the country.
Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for people
fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa, most of them crossing
the Mediterranean from lawless Libya in search of a better life.
Their stories inspired Hamed Ahmadi, an Afghan refugee
living in Italy, to open Africa Experience, a restaurant managed
and run exclusively by refugees.
The eatery, which opens its doors on Friday in the centre of
the picturesque lagoon city, will serve fusion dishes mixing the
cuisine of various nations sub-Saharan migrants crossed or left
during their journey to Europe.
"Food is a pretext," Ahmadi told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, explaining he hoped the restaurant would help bring
down barriers between migrants and locals.
"Getting to know each other is essential - and empty-bellied
people pay special attention to you when you give them something
to eat," he said in a phone interview.
Ahmadi, a movie director who said he fled Afghanistan in
2006 after a controversy stirred by one of his short films,
founded the restaurant with three fellow refugees - two of them
women - from Afghanistan, Egypt and Iran.
Africa Experience employs four staff and three chefs from
Nigeria, Ethiopia and Guinea, who were selected in a cooking
competition moulded on hit television show MasterChef and run
with the assistance of reception centres in the area, he said.
None of the cooks had any previous work experience behind
the stove.
Mohammed Sow, 20, said he learned the craft preparing food
for himself on the way to Italy, where he arrived on a migrant
boat in 2014, after leaving his home in Guinea as a teenager.
"I never thought I could become a cook but it happened," he
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"I'm lucky I have found a job," he added. "I hope the
restaurant is a success."
Ahmadi said all the chefs underwent a period of training
after being selected.
CONNECTING COMMUNITIES
The new restaurant comes as Italy is struggling to house
almost 172,000 asylum seekers, with some communities opposing
government plans to redistribute them across the country.
Last week, residents of the small village of Gorino, about
100 km (62 miles) south of Venice, set up makeshift roadblocks
to prevent a small group of migrant women and children being
given accommodation in a local hostel.
"Initiatives that put asylum seekers in touch with local
communities are the only way of fostering integration through
knowledge and discussion," said Valeria Carlini, a spokeswoman
for the Italian Council for Refugees, a charity helping asylum
seekers.
Over the past three years, more than 470,000 migrants,
mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, have reached Italy by boat.
Thousands have also died making the dangerous crossing,
including at least 3,750 this year alone.
