* Boat arrivals up more than 40 pct this year
* This year 600 dead vs 100 in same period last year - IOM
By Steve Scherer
ABOARD THE TYR, March 20 With migration across
the Mediterranean surging, the European Union's largest border
operation is bracing for a record year of arrivals by sea,
especially as summer brings calm waters between Italy and Libya.
Off the eastern coast of Sicily earlier this week, the
18-member crew of the Icelandic coast guard vessel Tyr -- named
after a Nordic god of war -- conducted rescue drills in seas
more familiar in Greek mythology, preparing for the worst.
Though the United Nations refugee agency has criticised the
mission, known as Triton, because its mandate is not search and
rescue but border control with patrols near the Italian coast,
the EU border agency Frontex says it is saving lives.
"We participate in a lot of search and rescue operations
that take place far from the Italian shore, usually about 40
nautical miles north of Libya," Frontex spokeswoman Ewa Moncure
told Reuters on the bridge of the Tyr.
Italy, citing cost concerns, discontinued its much larger
Mare Nostrum search-and-rescue mission in November, when Triton
began. Since then, Italy has continued to supervise the
retrieval of 200 boats carrying almost 25,000 migrants, with
Triton vessels helping in about a third of the rescues.
About 170,000 entered the EU through Italy last year by way
of the dangerous sea crossing organised by human traffickers,
mostly in Libya, while more than 3,000 perished.
During the first two months of this year, arrivals were up
43 percent versus the same period of 2014.
"We've already recorded 600 deaths on the Mediterranean this
year, compared to 100 this time last year," International
Organisation for Migration spokesman Joel Millman told reporters
in Geneva on Friday.
But Frontex will have fewer resources for a bigger job.
The Triton monthly budget is 2.9 million euros, a third of
Mare Nostrum's. The Tyr is one of Triton's two large vessels
made for sailing the open sea, whereas Mare Nostrum had five,
including one with a wet dock and room to shelter thousands of
migrants.
The governments of southern EU countries - including Italy,
Greece and Spain - have repeatedly criticised the failure of the
28-nation bloc to devote more attention and resources to the
growing immigration crisis.
To increase solidarity, the European Commission has said it
will present a "migration agenda" in May, when good weather is
expected to boost the flow of migrants and refugees, many of
whom are fleeing civil war in Syria or forced military
conscription in Eritrea.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)