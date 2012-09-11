ROME, Sept 11 Italian police rescued 11 men
clinging to the wreckage of a rubber motor boat after the vessel
sank while they were attempting to sail from Tunisia to the
island of Pantelleria, south of Sicily, coast guard and customs
officials said on Tuesday.
A coast guard aircraft spotted the wreckage drifting about
20 miles north of Pantelleria late on Monday night and the 11
were picked up by a customs police vessel.
The men were taken to Pantelleria for medical checks after
they spent two days in the water, the officials said.
The incident occurred after scores of people were rescued
from a boat in trouble last week off the nearby island of
Lampedusa, one of the main gateways into Italy for migrants
seeking to reach Europe from North Africa.
At least one man died and dozens more people were reported
missing after the rescue.
Thousands of refugees and would-be migrants have died
attempting the Mediterranean Sea crossing from North Africa to
Italy as a result of shipwreck, harsh conditions or lack of food
and water. Italy has become the main focus of this seaborne
migration to southern Europe over the past few years.
(Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio. Editing by Jane
Merriman)