* Ceremony held instead of state funeral
* Held in Agrigento, 200 km from Lampedusa
* Eritrean ambassador attends ceremony
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Oct 21 More than 100 survivors of a
shipwreck in which hundreds of African immigrants died burst
through the gates of a holding centre on the Italian island of
Lampedusa on Monday in a protest against the refusal of
authorities to allow them to attend a funeral ceremony for the
victims.
The survivors of the Oct. 3 disaster tried to catch a ferry
to the Sicilian city of Agrigento, where an official ceremony
was held 200 km (125 miles) from the island, Italy's
southernmost point.
When an interior ministry official denied them permission to
board the ferry, the protesters sat down in front of the tiny
island's town hall, blocking a main roads.
"One of us lost three kids and his wife. We asked to go [to
the ceremony] and we want to go legally, but they wouldn't let
us," one migrant told SkyTG24 television without giving his
name. "We only want to bury those we lost at sea."
After a fire on board, the overcrowded vessel carrying more
than 500 migrants capsized a few a few hundred metres (yards)
from the shore of Lampedusa, a target for thousands of migrants
fleeing on rickety boats from North Africa.
At least 366 men, women and children, mostly Eritrean,
drowned in one of the worst disasters in Europe's long-running
immigration crisis.
The Coast Guard says the death toll could be more than 400
with many bodies still unrecovered. Some 155 people survived.
Those victims recovered by divers were laid to rest earlier
this month without funerals in cemeteries around Sicily because
no one city had enough room, even though Prime Minister Enrico
Letta had promised state rites.
Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, Integration Minister
Cecile Kyenge, and the Eritrean ambassador to Italy, Zemede
Tekle Woldetatios, were among the officials who took part in the
ceremony held at a small port in Agrigento.
Lampedusa's Mayor Giusi Nicolini did not attend the ceremony
after criticising the decision to hold it so far from the
island, and the mayor of Agrigento, Marco Zambuto, called it a
"farce".
"This port has never seen an immigrant boat arrival,"
Zambuto told RAI state TV. "The presence of a representative of
the Eritrean government is a further blow to those who died."
Eritrean men often flee forced military service, and those
who reach Italy normally seek political asylum from a government
the United Nations has accused of torture and summary executions
and which is thought to hold up to 10,000 political prisoners.
"The presence of the Eritrean regime offends the dead and
puts in danger the living," read a banner held at the ceremony
by Eritrean nationals living in Italy.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Barry Moody)