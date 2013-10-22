* Italian PM says crisis will not be over soon
* Seeks EU help to strengthen patrols, diplomatic action
* Issue on agenda at EU summit Oct 24-25
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Oct 22 Italy will seek an overhaul of
European asylum policies and emergency action to handle a crisis
that has seen tens of thousands of African migrants arrive in
Sicily and hundreds of deaths, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said
on Tuesday.
Speaking ahead of a European Council meeting on Thursday and
Friday, Letta said chronic instability in Africa and the Middle
East meant the disasters earlier this month, in which as many as
550 migrants drowned, would not be the last of their kind.
"No one should be under any illusion that these tragedies
are passing episodes or that they will end with the arrival of
bad weather," he told the Italian parliament.
Italy last week stepped up naval and air patrols with four
patrol ships, long-range helicopters and unmanned drone aircraft
to spot migrant boats in the southern Mediterranean. It has been
offered some bilateral help by Finland and Slovenia but Letta
said a more concerted EU effort is needed.
The breakdown of order in Libya and the civil war in Syria
have compounded the decades-long migrant crisis, in which a
seemingly endless stream of rickety and unsafe boats reach the
tiny southern Italian island of Lampedusa during the summer
months when calmer seas make sailing possible.
More than 32,000 migrants from Africa and the Middle East
have arrived in Italy and Malta so far this year, according to
figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees,
with many leaving from the lawless ports of Libya.
Letta said he would ask EU leaders in Brussels to recognise
the crisis as a matter of joint responsibility under the main EU
treaty which would guarantee the financial burden is shared with
the rest of the bloc's members.
He would also ask for more resources from the Frontex border
control agency and Eurosur, a pan-European border surveillance
system intended to reduce migrant deaths at sea, and broader
diplomatic action with countries in Africa and the Middle East.
ASYLUM SHAKEUP
"Beyond these immediate measures, it's obvious to everyone
that the tragedies we are witnessing require a broad assessment
of the European Union's immigration and asylum policies. Are
these policies adequate? I don't think so," he said.
Under current European law, most asylum seekers who enter
without proper authorisation are obliged to remain in the
country where they first arrive in Europe.
About two-thirds of those arriving on migrant boats this
year have requested asylum, putting a heavy strain on countries
like Italy and Greece, which have been hit hard by recession and
the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
The rise of anti-immigration parties in countries from Italy
to France, the Netherlands, Belgium or Finland have made
governments reluctant to extend asylum protection, but Letta
said the issue could not be left to southern EU countries.
"The bell is tolling for everyone. For Europe as a whole and
for each one of its members, even those furthest away."
He discussed the issue at a meeting with Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras on Monday and said the migrant crisis
would be a priority next year when first Greece, then Italy hold
the EU's rotating presidency.
"The discussion on Thursday and Friday will be decisive for
getting this on the right track and we won't accept lowest
common denominator compromises in Brussels," Letta said.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)