ROME Oct 25 Italian navy and coast guard
vessels rescued more than 700 migrants in waters between Sicily
and North Africa overnight as an immigration crisis that has
cost hundreds of lives this month showed no signs of abating.
Patrol boats conducted five operations and those rescued
included dozens of women and children, authorities said on
Friday.
Several hundred were brought to an already overcrowded
immigrant reception centre on the southern island of Lampedusa.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta has pressed European
Union leaders meeting in Brussels to increase aid to
Mediterranean countries including Italy, Greece and Malta which
have handled the brunt of the crisis.
Italy has increased patrols in the seas between Libya,
Tunisia and Italy since more than 360 mainly Eritrean migrants
drowned in early October when their boat capsized off Lampedusa.
A second boat sank a week later, leaving an estimated 200 people
missing.
The island's reception centre has struggled to deal with a
deluge of migrants fleeing civil war and unrest in Syria, Egypt
and other Arab and African countries, which has swelled numbers
making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean sea, often on
rickety and ill-equipped boats.
Over 32,000 migrants have made the journey to southern Italy
by boat so far this year, according to the United Nations.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)