ROME, April 12 Italian ships have picked up
almost 700 migrants in seven inflatable boats and further rescue
operations are underway as calm seas favoured departures from
Libya for the Italian coast, the coast guard said on Sunday.
Italian navy and coast guard vessels and one merchant ship
rescued the migrants from dangerously overcrowded boats on
Saturday, a coast guard spokesman said, adding that other boats
had been identified on Sunday and operations continued.
On Friday, around 1,000 migrants were rescued, with more
than 500 reaching Porto Empedocle in Sicily on Sunday. Most of
the migrants who disembarked were Eritrean and Somali, said a
port official.
There were dozens of women among them wearing colourful
headscarves, and they brought several children with them. Many
of the migrants were barefoot. Another 600 migrants were
expected to arrive in the port of Reggio Calabria later today.
Refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa
regularly risk the hazardous journey across the Mediterranean,
often between Libya and Sicily, to reach the European Union.
The number of migrant boats has picked up in the past two
weeks as the spring weather has made the attempted crossing
safer. In February, more than 300 drowned when attempting the
crossing in cold weather and rough seas.
Around 3,500 are estimated to have drowned last year when
more than 170,000 migrants managed to reach Italy by sea.
At least 480 migrants lost their lives in the Mediterranean
during the first three months of this year, compared with fewer
than 50 fatalities during the same period last year, the
International Organisation for Migration said on Friday.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Gillian Hazell; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)