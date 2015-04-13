ROME, April 13 At least nine people died when an
overcrowded migrant boat capsized off the coast of Libya and 144
more were rescued, the Italian coast guard said on Monday, after
another heavy weekend for maritime rescue services operating off
North Africa.
A spokesman for the Italian coastguard said 5,629 people
were rescued from 22 different vessels in the three days between
April 10-12. Vessels and aircraft from the Italian coast guard
and navy as well as merchant ships and an Icelandic patrol boat
assigned to the European Triton border protection operation were
involved.
Rescue services were alerted on Sunday afternoon about the
boat that capsized some 80 miles north of the Libyan coast. Nine
bodies were recovered and were being brought to shore on Italian
coast guard and navy vessels.
Around 3,500 people are estimated to have drowned and
170,000 reached Italy as the migrant crisis has intensified with
continuing instability in Libya, the staging point for most of
the boats trying to cross to Sicily.
The number of boats carrying migrants aiming to reach the
European Union from Africa has picked up in recent weeks as fine
spring weather has made the passage safer. In February, more
than 300 drowned when attempting the crossing in cold weather
and rough seas.
At least 480 migrants died in the Mediterranean in the first
three months of 2015, compared with fewer than 50 in the same
period last year, the International Organisation for Migration
said on Friday.
Around 3,500 are estimated to have drowned last year when
more than 170,000 migrants managed to reach Italy by sea.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)