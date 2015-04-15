* Almost 10,000 migrant arrivals in southern Italy in 4 days
* 400 reported dead in incident on Monday
* Boat capsized after people aboard moved to one side
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 15 Hundreds of people desperate to
be rescued from a packed migrant boat in the Mediterranean
pushed to one side when they saw a ship approach, capsizing the
craft and pitching everyone into the sea where hundreds died, an
official said on Wednesday.
Survivors' accounts suggested at least 500 people were on
the boat when it sank on Monday evening, some 120 km (75 miles)
off the Italian island of Lampedusa. With 145 people rescued
that leaves at least 350 unaccounted for, probably drowned.
Joel Millman, spokesman for the International Organization
for Migration (IOM), said: "According to testimonies, at least
one-third of the passengers were women and children. At the time
of the shipwreck, they were staying in the hull of the boat to
be better protected from the cold.
"When the men on the deck became restless and started moving
about because a rescue boat was beginning to approach them, the
boat capsized and water flooded the hull. Women and children
died immediately."
Monday's incident would bring the total number of dead on
migrant boats in the Mediterranean since January to around 900
amid a surge in would-be immigrants to Europe after the
breakdown of order in Libya created fertile conditions for human
traffickers.
With fine weather encouraging more boats to leave, the
Italian Coast Guard said almost 10,000 boat people had been
rescued since the weekend, with 1,511 picked up in 12 separate
operations on Tuesday alone.
Italy ended its "Mare Nostrum" maritime rescue mission last
year following heavy pressure from anti-immigrant parties. A
smaller European Union border protection operation, Triton, that
replaced it has struggled to cope.
"Unfortunately Mare Nostrum was never replaced by an
equivalent capacity to rescue people," said UN High Commissioner
for Refugees António Guterres, calling for a more robust
search-and-rescue mission to be set up in the Mediterranean.
The number of migrants and deaths could exceed even last
year's total when 219,000 people crossed the Mediterranean and
at least 3,500 lives were lost, according to the United Nations
High Commissioner for Refugees.
So far in 2015, around 31,500 people are known to have made
crossings to Italy and Greece, the number one and number two
countries of arrival but numbers usually peak in the summer
months when sailing conditions are easier.
