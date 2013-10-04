* More than 100 bodies trapped in sunken boat
* "Today is a day for crying" says pope
* Disaster fuels political row over immigration in Italy
By Steve Scherer and Wladimir Pantaleone
LAMPEDUSA, Italy, Oct 4 Choppy seas prevented
divers on Friday from recovering more bodies of migrants who
died in a shipwreck off Sicily that has killed an estimated 300,
in one of the worst disasters of Europe's immigration crisis.
Rescue teams have so far recovered 111 bodies and expect to
find more than 100 others in and around the wreck, submerged in
47 metres of water less than a kilometre (0.6 miles) from the
shore of the southern island of Lampedusa.
After 155 people were pulled from the water alive on
Thursday, strong winds and metre-high waves made it impossible
for 40 divers to safely collect bodies. There was little hope of
finding more survivors from the almost 500 passengers estimated
to have been on board.
"Though the bad sea conditions persist, our guys are ready
to go down if a window opens up that makes it safe for them,"
coastguard spokesman Filippo Marini told Reuters. The swell is
forecast to rise on Saturday and slowly diminish from Sunday.
Though the tiny island takes in thousands of immigrants
every year and there have been similar wrecks in the past,
residents were shaken by the sheer size of the tragedy.
CANDLELIT MARCH
Lampedusans observed a day of national mourning, closing gas
stations, restaurants and shops. After an evening mass in honour
of the victims, hundreds took part in a silent candlelit march.
A man holding a cross made from the wood of a wrecked boat
led the procession past a banner that said: "We want to welcome
the living, not the dead."
"Stop! There are no excuses for indifference" read a banner
carried by children.
Some of the nearly 1,000 immigrants now on the island also
took part, including 20-year-old Eritrean Afwork, who said he
had made a two-day boat journey from Libya a month ago and was
now seeking refugee status.
"They were our brothers and sisters. We are very angry. We
are very said," he said.
A black flag bearing the word "shame" was flying over the
port, close to a cemetery of rotting boats used by migrants to
make past crossings from North Africa.
Lampedusa, a tiny fishing and tourist island halfway between
Sicily and the coasts of Tunisia and Libya, has borne the brunt
of a crisis which over the years has seen tens of thousands of
migrants arrive in unsafe and overcrowded vessels.
HANDS AND HEADS
The boat, carrying mainly Eritrean and Somalis, sank in the
early hours of Thursday after fuel caught fire, triggering a
panicked rush to one side of the vessel, which capsized.
"I could see dozens of hands and heads, and we heard cries
for help," said fisherman Vito Fiorino, who helped save 47
people.
"We alerted the port authority by radio and we started to
rescue them, using a life preserver tied to a line attached to
the fishing boat."
Pietro Bartolo, chief doctor at the island's clinic, told
Reuters survivors were exhausted and dehydrated.
"They are very fragile emotionally, and not only because of
the shipwreck, but because they are survivors of terrible
experiences. Many are fleeing wars and violence in their home
countries, and are weary from a long voyage of suffering."
"It took me five months to reach Italy," said the
41-year-old Eritrean Abrahal, a survivor from another boat that
arrived a few days ago. "I paid $1,600 (to the smugglers) and
they put me on an old crate."
On a visit to Assisi, Pope Francis, who has drawn attention
to the plight of migrants, said the deaths in Lampedusa
underlined the desperation of the poor in a "savage world".
"Today is a day for crying," he said.
In the past 25 years, more than 19,000 people have died
trying to reach Italy from North Africa, according to data of
known shipwrecks. Many more are likely to have perished in
unknown ones.
HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS
The disaster has renewed pressure from Italy for more help
from the European Union to combat the decades-old migrant crisis
in the Mediterranean.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's centre-left Democratic Party
called for an urgent meeting of the European Council to agree on
setting up special "humanitarian corridors" to provide
protection for migrant boats.
It has also fuelled a growing political row in which the
anti-immigration Northern League party has called for the
resignation of Integration Minister Cecile Kyenge, Italy's first
black minister, who was born in Democratic Republic of Congo.
It said her call for better integration of migrants into
Italy, including revised citizenship laws, had "sent dangerous
signals" to would-be migrants.
The mayor of Lampedusa, Giusi Nicolini, rejected calls by
Northern League politician Matteo Salvini for boats to be turned
back because they are full of "illegal immigrants".
"These are refugees. We have a duty to take them in. They
must be respected," she told Reuters. "The League's message is a
virus that is contaminating people with hate. In a moment like
this, they can't keep repeating this crap."
Controversy surrounds Italian immigration law, which
requires repatriation of illegal migrants and which has led to
the seizing of fishing boats that have saved lives of migrants.
"This immigration law is killing people," said Enzo, a
44-year-old fisherman in Lampedusa.