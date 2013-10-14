* Boat carrying 137 migrants reaches Lampedusa
* More than 200 other migrants rescued at sea reach Sicily
* Italian government set to back increased sea surveillance
By Roberto Landucci and Steve Scherer
ROME, Oct 14 A migrant boat carrying 137 people
reached Italy from North Africa on Monday as the Italian
government prepared to launch new naval and air patrols to
prevent repeats of shipwrecks which have drowned hundreds of
Africans this month alone.
The boat docked early on Monday in the port of the southern
island of Lampedusa and the migrants, mostly Syrians, were in
good condition, a coastguard spokesman said.
Separately, more than 200 migrants arrived in ports in
eastern Sicily after being rescued on Sunday by an Italian
merchant ship and by a coastguard cutter.
The new arrivals follow the deaths of more than 350 people,
mostly Somalis and Eritreans, in a shipwreck in the area on Oct.
3. Last Friday, at least 34 more migrants drowned when their
boat capsized, though the true figure may be above 200.
Lampedusa, which lies southwest of Sicily and just 70 miles
(113 km) from the coast of Tunisia, has been a stepping stone
for migrants seeking a better life in Europe for two decades.
Now the Syrian civil war and unrest in Egypt and other Arab
and African countries are fuelling the flow of refugees, many of
whom have had to pass through an increasingly unstable Libya.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government was due on
Monday to endorse plans to ramp up its surveillance capacity in
the Mediterranean this week to try to prevent more tragedies.
Defence Minister Mario Mauro said on Sunday Italy would
triple its presence in the area. Some newspapers said unmanned
drone aircraft based in Sicily could be used to identify the
flimsy and overcrowded migrant vessels.
Italy's plans to expand its sea operations come amid calls
for greater EU action and as beleaguered Libyan Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan, who was kidnapped for several hours last week,
sought Europe's help to stem the migrant flow.
EUROPEAN SUPPORT
The instability in North Africa and the Middle East has
removed many controls which used to prevent the boats leaving
and the EU has struggled to provide a comprehensive response.
"Our country is in what I'd call an atypical condition.
Border control is impossible," Ali Zeidan said in a Monday
interview with Italy's la Repubblica newspaper.
"We need Europe's support to control the borders, to train
our personnel, to use satellites to keep track of these flows.
It's a phenomenon that is much bigger than the capabilities of a
single state."
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso was
heckled when he visited Lampedusa last week by islanders who
said the EU was partly responsible for the Oct. 3 shipwreck.
Italy and Malta, the main points of arrival for most
migrants from North Africa, have asked for more EU funds and
have called for the migrant emergency to be put on the agenda of
the next European Council meeting on Oct. 24-25.
Italy, deep in recession and pressed by EU budget rules to
curb public spending, has received more than 30 million euros to
help its overwhelmed immigration centres.
European Home Affairs Commissioner Cecilia Malstrom has
called for Europe's frontier agency Frontex to be strengthened
to be able to deploy search and rescue operations in a zone
stretching from Cyprus to Spain.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)