ROME Jan 2 The Italian navy has rescued 233
mostly African migrants from a 10 metre (yard) boat in
Mediterranean waters south of Sicily as the immigration crisis
that killed hundreds in shipwrecks in 2013 showed no signs of
letting up in the new year.
The navy picked them up in choppy seas late on Wednesday and
was ferrying them on Thursday to a port near Syracuse on
Sicily's eastern coast, a statement said.
On board were men and women from Eritrea, Nigeria, Somalia,
Zambia and Mali as well as from Pakistan, the navy said.
Sea arrivals to Italy from Northern Africa more than tripled
in 2013, fuelled by refugees from Syria's civil war and
political strife in the Horn of Africa.
In October, 366 Eritreans drowned in a shipwreck near the
shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa.
