ROME Jan 12 The Italian navy rescued more than
400 migrants from two boats south of Sicily on Saturday and
Sunday as the immigration crisis that killed hundreds in
shipwrecks last year continued.
On Saturday afternoon, 236 men, women and children, mostly
from Africa, were rescued and were being taken to a port near
Syracuse in Sicily, the navy said in a statement.
Another boat carrying about 200 others was identified on
Sunday morning and the rescue was under way in the afternoon, a
separate statement said.
Italy is a major gateway into Europe for many migrants
seeking a better life, and sea arrivals to the country from
Northern Africa more than tripled in 2013, fuelled by Syria's
civil war and strife in the Horn of Africa.
In October, 366 Eritreans drowned in a shipwreck near the
shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa, about halfway between
Sicily and Tunisia. More than 200, mostly Syrians, probably died
in another shipwreck a week later.
Over the past two decades, Italy, Greece and the
Mediterranean island of Malta have borne the brunt of migrant
flows and have urged the European Union make a more robust and
coordinated response.
