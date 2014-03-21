ROME, March 21 Italy's navy has rescued more
than 4,000 migrants from overcrowded boats in the Mediterranean
Sea south of Sicily in the past four days and several other
rescue operations are still going on, officials said on Friday.
This week's warm spring weather has brought calm seas and an
surge in new arrivals. Most migrants pay more than $1,000 to
criminal gangs in increasingly chaotic Libya to make the
crossing to Italy - and the European Union - that killed
hundreds last year.
Two suspected people smugglers were taken into police
custody when the amphibious assault ship San Giusto and another
Italian naval ship arrived in the Sicilian port of Augusta near
Syracuse on Friday with more than 1,500 migrants rescued at sea.
While on patrol, the San Giusto picked up one dead refugee
and rescued two in critical condition, naval spokesman Captain
Mario Mattesi told Reuters.
"The rescue operations have been reinforced from five to
eight ships and all are operating in the area of interest,"
between Sicily and Libya, Mattesi said.
"The dead man and the two others all showed signs of
probable carbon dioxide poisoning and burns from the petrol that
was aboard the raft. One of the men was resuscitated on the San
Giusto after being rescued," he added.
Italy is a major gateway into Europe for migrants arriving
by sea from North Africa and sea arrivals more than tripled in
2013 from the previous year, fuelled by Syria's civil war and
strife in the Horn of Africa.
In October, at least 366 Eritreans drowned in a shipwreck
near the shore of the Italian island of Lampedusa, which is
located about halfway between Sicily and Tunisia. More than 200,
mostly Syrians, died in another shipwreck a week later.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Cristiano Corvo; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)