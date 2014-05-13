ROME May 13 Italy threatened to allow refugees
to cross its borders into neighbouring countries on Tuesday
unless the European Union takes charge of a sea operation to
manage the flow of migrants crossing in boats from North Africa.
Interior Minister Angelino Alfano demanded more help after
the Italian navy task force 'Mare Nostrum' rescued more than 200
migrants and recovered 17 bodies when the boat carrying them
sank off the Libyan coast.
"The European Union has two options: either it comes to the
Mediterranean to put the EU flag on Mare Nostrum or we will let
migrants with right of asylum leave for other countries," Alfano
wrote on messaging site Twitter.
The European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Cecilia
Malmstrom, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
With less than two weeks before European parliamentary
elections, immigration has become a hot political topic.
Italian politicians have long demanded more help from the
rest of the European Union to deal with the crisis, which
disproportionately affects the bloc's southernmost countries.
They have called for a change to rules which oblige asylum
seekers to remain in the country in which they first arrive.
Many migrants hope to travel onwards into northern European
countries with stronger economies than Italy, which has grown
little in a decade and where unemployment is near 40-year highs.
SHIPWRECK
At least 34,800 people have made the treacherous crossing
from North Africa to Europe so far this year, compared to 43,000
in all of 2013.
This puts the annual total on track to surpass the 60,000
who made the trip in 2011 when the Arab Spring revolutions
loosened border controls, according to the U.N. refugee agency
UNHCR.
Hundreds of people have died after their flimsy and
overcrowded boats sank on the route.
After the latest shipwreck on Monday, Italian naval and
coast guard ships recovered 17 bodies including those of two
small children and rescued 206 survivors after the 12-metre long
wooden boat they were packed into sank some 45 miles from the
Libyan coast.
The incident, which occurred outside the zone normally
patrolled by Italian vessels, followed a similar disaster off
the Libyan coast on Sunday in which at least 40 people drowned.
"This was the second shipwreck in a week," Admiral Mario
Culcasi, commander of the Mare Nostrum task force set up to deal
with the crisis, told Reuters. "They are a symptom perhaps of
the difficulties that the smugglers are facing, above all in
finding seaworthy boats," he said.
Merchant ships saw the boat sink and began rescue operations
while alerting authorities in Lampedusa, the island midway
between Sicily and Tunisia where the naval task force set up to
handle the migrant boat crisis is based.
The most common migrants are Eritreans fleeing hardship and
army conscription and Syrians escaping a civil war that has
dragged on for three years.
The UNHCR said it was not clear why the numbers of migrants
crossing had increased this year compared to 2013. But Egypt has
become less welcoming to Syrian refugees and European efforts to
stem the tide of West African migrants via Morocco may have
diverted some to Libya.
Sophisticated marketing by people smugglers and
encouragement from friends and family who successfully make the
crossing could also play a role, said Chris Lom, spokesman for
the International Organization for Migration, warning that the
numbers perishing on the journey were likely to increase.
"At this time of year, as the weather improves, you will see
larger numbers of people coming across and therefore larger
numbers perishing at sea with these unseaworthy boats."
(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Naomi O'Leary in Rome, Steve
Scherer aboard an Italian navy vessel, and Tom Miles in Geneva.
Writing by Naomi O'Leary, Editing by Angus MacSwan)