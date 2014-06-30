* As many as 30 migrants found suffocated or drowned
* Italian navy rescued more than 5,000 people over weekend
* Migrant influx stokes anti-immigration sentiment
By Isla Binnie
ROME, June 30 As many as 30 corpses were found
on a boat packed with migrants off the coast of Sicily, Italy's
navy said on Monday after rescuing thousands of people trying to
cross from North Africa over the weekend.
The dead are thought to have either suffocated on the
overcrowded fishing vessel or drowned, the navy said.
The discovery on Sunday underlined the scale of the crisis
in the southern Mediterranean, where hundreds have died in the
past year making the journey to Europe, and tens of thousands
more have been plucked from rickety boats.
More than 5,000 people were rescued this weekend, adding to
the 50,000 migrants who have reached Italy from North Africa so
far this year, many fleeing war and forced conscription as well
as poverty and a lack of opportunity.
Italy has called on its European Union partners to do more
to help manage the near daily arrivals, a phenomenon that has
boosted voter support for the anti-immigration Northern League
party in a country struggling to emerge from recession.
"We can't leave Italy and maybe Malta isolated. It's a
European problem," Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn
said on a visit to Rome, noting that EU interior ministers were
due to meet in Milan next week.
"We may be able to work on finding a more appropriate
solution," he said.
The breakdown of order in Libya has made it virtually
impossible to control the boats departing and, at the current
rate, the figures should soon pass the record of 62,000 people
who arrived by sea in 2011, the year of the "Arab Spring"
turmoil across North Africa and the Middle East.
An Italian ship from the navy's migrant rescue mission Mare
Nostrum, or "Our Sea", was due to arrive at the Sicilian port of
Pozzallo on Tuesday towing the fishing boat and carrying 566
survivors.
The navy said thousands of others rescued this weekend would
arrive in other ports on Monday and Tuesday.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said last week the EU should
take responsibility for rescuing migrants by investing more in
regional border control agency Frontex.
Renzi has also urged the United Nations to intervene in
Libya, where traffickers charge migrants more than $1,000 each
for the risky passage.
European Home Affairs Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said
the commission was making available to Italy 4 million euros
($5.5 million)of emergency funding and was looking at ways to
contribute more.
"This new death toll clearly illustrates that smugglers and
criminals have no respect for human lives and we must urgently
increase our efforts to fight their deadly activities,"
Malmstrom said.
Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, whose party says Mare
Nostrum is a burden on taxpayers and encourages immigration,
attacked Renzi and Interior Minister Angelino .
"Thirty more deaths on the consciences of those who defend
'Their Sea'. Stop the departures, help them at home, now! Renzi
and Alfano have blood on their shirts, don't they?" he said on
Facebook.
Mare Nostrum is Europe's biggest search and rescue mission
and costs around 9 million euros a month.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
