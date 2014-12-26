ROME Dec 26 Nearly 1,250 migrants have been
rescued in the Mediterranean over the Christmas period and five
bodies have been recovered, Italian officials said on Friday.
The migrants were rescued in four separate operations
involving ships from Italy and other countries over the past
four days in the waters between North Africa and Sicily.
All were being taken to Sicily aboard Italian navy ships,
about 900 of them aboard the ship Etna, the navy said.
Four bodies recovered by a Cypriot ship and one by a Maltese
ship were also taken to Sicily aboard Italian ships. It was not
clear how they died.
Admiral Pier Paolo Ribuffo told RaiNews24 television from
one of the ships that the condition of the migrants was
generally good and that a Nigerian woman had given birth to a
baby boy on the Etna on Christmas day.
He said the rickety boats that had been carrying the
migrants sailed from Libya. Most of the migrants were from
central Africa.
Some 3,200 migrants have died this year trying to reach
Europe from Africa, the International Organisation for Migration
has said.
