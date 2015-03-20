By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, March 20 Italy wants Egypt and Tunisia
to play a role in rescuing stricken migrant vessels in the
Mediterranean, a government planning paper showed, so that
survivors could be taken back to African instead of European
ports.
The plan, which calls for the European Union to support the
proposed Egyptian and Tunisian operations, was prepared by the
Italian home affairs ministry and seen by Reuters.
It represents an attempt to stem the growing flow of people
risking their lives to reach Europe, most of whom try to get to
Italy, often on overcrowded or defective vessels.
Last April Italy rescued 4,000 migrants from boats trying to
reach European shores in only 48 hours in a deepening
immigration crisis that is being made worse by the turmoil in
Libya, which has grappled with chaos and rampant militias since
the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
In one of the worst such tragedies in October 2013, a boat
carrying migrants from Libya to Italy sank off the Italian
island of Lampedusa. The Italian Coast Guard managed to rescue
155 survivors but more than 360 migrants drowned.
Italy is already in bilateral talks on sea-rescue operations
with Tunisia and Egypt, but joint diplomatic action of the EU is
crucial to get them involved, the paper, said.
According to the plan, Tunisian and Egyptian naval units
would intervene to rescue migrants in areas close to Libya,
which is the main departing point for migrants bound for Europe,
but has no effective control of its territorial waters because
of the ongoing conflict between its warring factions.
Once the migrants are taken out of the sea by the Egyptians
or the Tunisians, they could be taken to North African ports,
the paper said.
The Tunisian and Egyptian operations should be carried out
in cooperation with Italian and European authorities and be
adequately financially and technically supported by the EU,
Italy said.
Last November, Italy stopped its Mare Nostrum
search-and-rescue missions in the Mediterranean, citing cost
concerns.
Since then, Triton, a European border control operation, was
launched under the lead of the European border agency Frontex.
Italy says that the number of migrants that arrived at its
shores in the fist two months of 2015 was almost twice as big as
in the same period of last year, when the Mare Nostrum operation
was in place, the paper said.
