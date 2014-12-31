ROME Dec 31 Four migrants were found dead on a
cargo ship which was taken to Italy after apparently being
abandoned by its crew in Greek waters, the Italian Red Cross
said on Wednesday.
The Blue Sky M was carrying an estimated 900 migrants when
it was spotted drifting near the coast of Corfu on Tuesday.
Greece sent its navy and coastguard with a military
helicopter to the scene in response to an alarm call about a
possible incident on the ship and Italian coast guard officials
later boarded to check if it could navigate properly.
Most of the people on board were Syrian, Red Cross
spokeswoman Mimma Antonagi told Reuters from the province of
Lecce where the migrants arrived.
The exact number of people on board is still not known,
Antonagi said. Italian authorities had originally thought there
were 600-700 passengers by the time the ship reached in the
small port city of Gallipoli, the estimated number had risen.
The dead have been taken to a hospital and survivors to
public buildings where an identification process is underway.
They are believed to be illegal immigrants.
Greek state television reported on Tuesday that the alarm
was raised because armed men were on board, but the defence and
shipping ministries did not confirm this.
Civil war in Syria and anarchy in Libya have swelled the
number of people crossing the Mediterannean in rickety boats
this year, often bound for Italy and Greece.
The United Nations refugee agency says 160,000 seaborne
migrants arrived in Italy by November 2014 and a further 40,000
in Greece. Thousands more have died attempting the journey.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Angus MacSwan)