* Two migrant vessels abandoned by crews within days
* Latest ship has 359 Syrian refugees
* EU Commissioner says smugglers using new tactics
By Alessandro De Luca
CORIGLIANO CALABRO, Italy, Jan 3 A cargo ship
abandoned by its crew with 359 Syrian refugees on board was
towed ashore in Italy on Saturday in the second such rescue this
week, prompting calls for stronger European Union action in the
face of new tactics by human traffickers.
The Ezadeen, a Sierra-Leone-flagged vessel that had set sail
from Turkey, docked in the southern Italian port of Corigliano
Calabro. The passengers, including 62 minors, were in good
condition and were being transferred to immigration centres and
foster homes across Italy, coastguard and police officials said.
The decrepit vessel, licensed only to carry livestock, was
strewn with steel containers, broken chairs, piles of garbage
bags, empty gasoline tanks and scattered clothes and belongings.
On Wednesday, about 800 mostly Syrian migrants were rescued
from another 'ghost ship', the Moldovan-flagged Blue Sky M. It
too was abandoned at sea, highlighting a new ploy by traffickers
who make money by promising refugees a transfer to Europe.
Civil war in Syria swelled the number of people attempting
to cross the Mediterranean last year, with some 160,000 seaborne
migrants arriving in Italy as of the end of November. Thousands
of others drowned.
Most used to cross in small boats. But in recent months
smugglers have increasingly used cargo ships to ferry large
groups from ports in Turkey or Egypt, according to Italian and
United Nations officials.
"Smugglers are finding new routes to Europe and are
employing new methods in order to exploit desperate people,"
said Dimitris Avramopoulos, EU Commissioner for Migration.
"These events underscore the need for decisive and coordinated
EU-wide action."
He said the European Union was preparing a new migration
plan to be presented "in due course", and which would make the
fight against smugglers a priority.
HIGH COST
But efforts have been hampered by the sheer weight of
migrant numbers, the cost of sea patrols and arguments within
the EU over how to share the burden.
Italy recently phased out its expensive Mare Nostrum (Our
Sea) search-and-rescue operation on the Mediterranean. It was
replaced by a smaller EU joint mission, but Italian politicians
and U.N. officials say further efforts are needed.
"Europe needs to wake up and make trafficking a priority,"
said Sergio Divina, a politician from the anti-immigration
Northern League party.
The latest cases highlight the use of 'flags of convenience'
for trafficking at sea. The head of Sierra Leone's Maritime
Administration told Reuters that the African nation was planning
to carry out a review of all vessels registered there.
Alhaji Wuror Jalloh said his country had suspended the
licence of the Ezadeen, which had been registered in 2010 to
German owners "just to carry livestock and not to transport
human beings."
The rescue began on Friday when a coast guard helicopter
spotted the ship drifting in rough seas about 40 miles from
Italy's southern coast. The helicopter landed on the ship and
officials began navigating it to land.
A police official, Paola Fabris, said Italian authorities
believed the crew abandoned the ship using lifeboats after
setting the vessel on autopilot. Prosecutors impounded it on
arrival as part of their investigation.
(Reporting and writing by Alessandra Galloni in Rome and Umaru
Fofana in Freetown)