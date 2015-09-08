* Tourism rises in Italy's financial hub
* Visitors and locals hail new architecture, art
* Expo fair prompts urban regeneration
By Isla Binnie
MILAN, Sept 8 Long the ugly sister to Florence,
Venice and Rome, Italy's business capital Milan is enjoying a
renaissance, its once drab skyline coming to life and a new
creative vibrancy emerging.
Host of the 2015 Expo, Milan has taken advantage of the
World Fair to rejuvenate its image, attracting new investment in
a makeover that officials hope might mark the start of a broader
revival for the whole country.
The sleek headquarters of Italian bank Unicredit, the
centrepiece of one of several new developments that dot the
northern city, is a state-of-the-art reminder of Milan's status
as a financial hub.
And while the gothic Duomo cathedral and Galleria shopping
arcade recall past glories, modern ventures -- such as the
"Vertical Forest" apartment blocks whose balconies bloom with
trees and plants -- point to a newfound confidence.
Milan has absorbed more than half of all investment in
business real estate in Italy in the first half of this year,
while tourism has grown faster over the past six years than in
Italy's other big cities.
"The majority of what I heard about Milan was that it's
industrial, not a beautiful city, but the Duomo and the Galleria
are really grand," said visitor Cameron Dibb, 24, an American
film student who lives in Surrey, England.
"And when you go further outside the centre the architecture
is still impressive," he added.
Despite appearances, Milan is not immune from Italy's
bureaucracy, corruption and weak economic growth.
Unadjusted gross domestic product per capita in the Lombardy
region around Milan fell 1.4 percent between 2008 and 2013 and
the once powerful industrial hinterland has been battered by
competition from China.
But other areas suffered far worse after the European debt
crisis and Milan seems to have regained its drive, unlike
scandal-plagued Rome.
"Rome is very dirty and badly looked after, it hardly seems
like a capital city. Milan would have been a better capital,"
said Vicente Perez, 52, a tourist from Madrid.
A LEISURE TOURISM CITY
Next to the Duomo, the glass-vaulted Galleria has been
cleaned up in a project co-funded by luxury firms Prada and
Versace and publisher Feltrinelli in the sort of public-private
partnership that Italy is increasingly relying on to safeguard
its crumbling heritage.
The Galleria restoration was finished in time for the Expo,
a six-month showcase for products and technology from around the
world that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has shown off to an array
of global leaders.
Cost overruns, delays and graft overshadowed the start of
the fair, but city governor for tourism Franco D'Alfonso said
ticket sales are on track to reach between 18 million and an
original target of more than 20 million.
Some businesses in the city centre are nonetheless unhappy,
saying their trade has been cannibalised by Expo, which lies on
the outskirts, and by some 184 new bars, restaurants and ice
cream shops which have opened over the last 18 months.
"Expo has taken people out of town and they opened loads of
bars so the slice of the cake for each business has got smaller
and smaller," said 40 year-old bar owner Gianni Pugliese.
But many are celebrating the overall rise in tourism, which
began well before Expo, with the number of overnight visitors
increasing 34 percent between 2009 and 2014, based on data from
Euromonitor International, versus a 21 percent rise for Rome.
The global financial crisis cost the city business tourists,
said Maurizio Naro, president of hoteliers association APAM, and
it has had to adapt to a new type of visitor.
"Milan has turned into a leisure tourism city in the last 10
years exactly to face up to the sharp slump in business
tourism," he said.
The corporate side might also finally be stirring.
Milan soaked up 59 percent of all investments in business
real estate in Italy in the first half of this year, including
some 900 million euros ($1.02 billion) from the Qatari sovereign
wealth fund, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate.
"(The city) is seen around the world as the symbol of a
serious, active and productive Italy," said veteran fashion
designer Giorgio Armani, who has opened a four-storey exhibition
space for his designs, to coincide with Expo.
Demand for office space has picked up in the past year and
prime rents now appear to have bottomed out after tumbling since
2011, according to property consultants Knight Frank.
FROM SWAMP TO OASIS
The promise of Expo-related visitors and international
attention galvanised long-awaited improvements to the city,
notably the trendy but scruffy canal area where a new waterside
promenade opened in May.
Simone Bracaglia, 30, a human resources consultant who runs
a bar on the main inlet, says takings have risen at least 20
percent since the "Darsena" - or dock - reopened.
"It used to be a swamp ... now it's an oasis", Bracaglia
said. The boom in business "is definitely not down to our skills
but the sheer number of people, thanks to this blessed Darsena."
A revival is also underway on the south-eastern periphery,
where the Rem Koolhaas-designed Prada Foundation complex,
housing modern art, classical sculpture and a 1950s-themed bar
conceived by film director Wes Anderson, also opened in May.
"I have always known this area as a bit of a ghetto so it's
a big change. We aren't used to having these great spaces in
Milan," said Amelia Corigliano, a 42-year-old social worker.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Crispian Balmer and Angus
MacSwan)