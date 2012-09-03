By Naomi O'Leary
| ROME, Sept 3
ROME, Sept 3 Miners ended a week-long occupation
of Italy's only coal mine on Monday after the regional
government promised not to close it at the end of the year.
About 100 miners had blockaded themselves in a chamber 370
metres (1,200 feet) underground with explosives to demand that
the Carbosulcis mine on the island of Sardinia remain open.
"We have decided to abandon the occupation," miner Stefano
Meletti said.
Meletti, who made headlines last week when he slashed his
wrist on television during a news conference in the mine, said
workers were ready to take further "strong action" if their
demands were not satisfied.
After a meeting with local and regional government
representatives on Friday, the Industry Ministry said in a
statement the mine, which employs 500 people, would not close
and authorities would review a project to update it "to make it
compatible with the latest technology and make it economically
sustainable".
The occupation became a symbol of Italy's struggling
industrial sector and prompted President Giorgio Napolitano to
express his sympathy for the miners as Prime Minister Mario
Monti's technocrat government strives to boost the economy
during its final months in power.
On Saturday, a nearby Alcoa aluminum plant began shutting
down production, laying off hundreds in a region hard-hit by
recession. The island's unemployment rate is 15 percent.
The Carbosulcis mine, which was estimated to have 600
million metric tonnes of coal reserves in 2006 but has struggled
to stay financially viable, supplies coal for an electricity
plant run by energy giant Enel.
The mine, controlled by the regional government, was
occupied in 1984, 1993 and 1995 when protesting workers stayed
in a tunnel for 100 days.