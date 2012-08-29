ROME Aug 29 A Sardinian miner slashed his wrist
in front of television cameras on Wednesday as some 100 fellow
workers stayed barricaded underground in a campaign to keep
Italy's only coal pit open.
"We cannot take it any more. We cannot! We cannot!" Stefano
Meletti, 49, shouted to reporters in a dark chamber of the
Carbosulcis mine, where miners armed with explosives have locked
themselves in since Sunday night.
"If someone here has decided to the kill miners' families,
ladies and gentlemen, we'll cut ourselves, we'll cut ourselves,"
the helmeted miner said, grabbing a knife from his back pocket
and hacking twice at his arm.
Two startled miners standing beside Meletti during an
impromptu underground press conference grabbed his arms and
tackled him to the ground.
Meletti, who has worked at the mine for 24 years, was taken
to a nearby hospital where doctors said his condition was
stable.
Carbosulcis, which employs 500 people, supplies a nearby
power plant run by state controlled energy giant Enel. But the
miners say the company does not buy enough coal to ensure the
mine's survival during a deep recession in Italy.
The miners hope to pressure the government into approving a
plan to convert Carbosulcis into a joint mining and
carbon-capture project, in which carbon dioxide is stored
underground to mitigate global warming.
But government Undersecretary of Economic Development
Claudio De Vincenti dampened hopes of such a project on
Wednesday, telling an Italian newspaper that the carbon-capture
conversion would cost 250 million euros a year for eight years.
"That's almost 200,000 euros per miner. It's an
unsustainable cost," he told daily La Repubblica.
The government is due to meet Sardinian regional government
leaders later this week to discuss the future of the area.
The island, which has an unemployment rate of 16 percent,
has mounting economic problems. Aluminium group Alcoa, a major
employer, will close its loss-making smelter in the south of the
island within a year unless it can find a buyer.
"Do not make us lose our reason to live. Do not make us lose
our reason altogether," said union representative Giancarlo Sau,
one of the miners who grabbed Meletti. "We are ready to do crazy
things."
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Barry Moody and Jon
Hemming)