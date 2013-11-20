* Minister accused of intervening to secure prison release
ROME, Nov 20 Italy's justice minister survived a
no-confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on
Wednesday, shoring up the fragile coalition government ahead of
looming votes on next year's budget and to strip Silvio
Berlusconi of his Senate seat.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's Democratic Party (PD) and the
other groups supporting the government rejected a no-confidence
motion by the opposition 5-Star Movement against Justice
Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri by 405 to 154.
The outcome of the vote was expected after a PD meeting late
on Tuesday where Letta told lawmakers, many of whom had called
for Cancellieri to go, that his government's survival was on the
line after he had publicly backed the minister.
Voting her out would be tantamount to voting down his
government, Letta told the party, according to people present at
the meeting.
For the second time this month, Cancellieri defended herself
in parliament against accusations that she used her influence to
get the daughter of a disgraced insurance magnate out of prison
and put under house arrest.
It would be "arbitrary and baseless to link the concession
of house arrest to external pressures of any kind", she said,
while apologising for not maintaining a "necessary detachment"
in telephone calls to members of the family.
Letta will face further tests next week with a key vote in
the Senate on the budget and the vote to expel former Prime
Minister Berlusconi from parliament following an August
conviction for tax fraud.
The 2014 budget law aims to reduce the fiscal deficit while
promising timid cuts to labour costs and other taxes.
Both issues had threatened the government's survival until
Berlusconi's centre-right party split on Friday, with one
faction saying it would back Letta.
POWERFUL FAMILY
The 70-year-old Cancellieri, a former senior police
official, has been under fire since reports emerged at the end
of last month that she had called prison officials about the
daughter of jailed businessman Salvatore Ligresti.
The Ligresti family, once one of Italy's most powerful
business clans, has been at the centre of a scandal involving
accusations of false accounting and market manipulation around
the insurance group Fondiaria-SAI.
La Repubblica printed a transcript of a tapped phone call
between Cancellieri and Ligresti's partner on the day he was
arrested along with his two daughters and ex-company managers.
"It's not right," Cancellieri said of the arrests, according
to a transcript of the July 17 call seen by Reuters. "You can
count on me."
On Wednesday, Cancellieri said that, after speaking to the
family, she alerted prison police to the health problems of
Ligresti's daughter Giulia, but that it was routine and had no
bearing on her release, something a court has confirmed.
"I exclusively expressed my human closeness for the
suffering that she was experiencing in that moment," Cancellieri
said, explaining that she had been friends of the Ligrestis for
many years.
Giulia Ligresti was granted house arrest after a medical
doctor said her continued imprisonment could be a "danger" to
her health, and after she accepted a plea bargain, the Turin
chief prosecutor said.
