By Crispian Balmer
| ROME, April 1
ROME, April 1 Italy's main opposition parties
said on Friday they would present a no-confidence motion in
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government after his industry
minister quit in a scandal over allegations of influence
peddling.
While Renzi should be able to overcome the parliamentary
challenge, this latest of several political storms comes as
Italy gears up for pivotal elections due in June and the economy
shows renewed signing of flagging.
Federica Guidi quit on Thursday, hours after phone-tapped
conversations released by police appeared to show the minister
assuring her partner the government would pass legislation that
helped his energy business.
She told Renzi in a letter she had done nothing wrong, but
felt it necessary to resign "for political reasons".
"This matter calls into question the whole government ...It
always puts people in charge who are in the pay of the lobbies
or who are looking out for themselves," said Luigi Di Maio, of
Italy's second largest party, the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement.
No date has been set for the no-confidence motion, but
opposition parties said in the meantime a close Renzi ally,
Maria Elena Boschi, the minister for parliamentary relations,
should resign over allegations that she connived with Guidi.
The phone taps show Guidi telling her partner that Boschi
had assured her the amendment would pass.
"The news is not that minister Guidi has resigned, but that
minister Boschi has not," said Renato Brunetta, parliamentary
chief of the centre-right Forza Italia party.
Boschi faced down resignation calls in December following a
banking scandal that left thousands of savers out of pocket,
while Maurizio Lupi resigned as infrastructure minister last
March over conflict of interest allegations in allocating public
contracts.
Renzi, who took office two years ago vowing to end the
cronyism that has often marred Italian politics, is in the
United States and has said nothing in public about the scandal,
leaving the party faithful in Rome to circle the wagons.
"This has nothing to do with minister Boschi," said Andrea
Romano, a member of Renzi's Democratic Party, arguing she had
simply been carrying out her job.
Newspapers quoted Boschi as saying she had no idea Guidi
even had a partner.
The contested amendment, which was added to the 2015 budget
law, benefited the whole oil and gas sector by streamlining
permissioning for energy projects.
Government critics say the scandal could help swing an
April 17 referendum on whether Italy should restrict offshore
oil and gas drilling. Renzi has urged voters to abstain.
The opposition hopes the ruckus will also damage the
centre-left at municipal elections in a slew of cities in June,
with the government already under pressure over the economy.
Data on Friday showed unemployment rising to 11.7 percent in
February, a disappointment to Renzi whose cornerstone economic
reform has been an overhaul of labour norms aimed at encouraging
companies to take on staff.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by John
Stonestreet)