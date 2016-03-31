ROME, March 31 Italian Industry Minister
Federica Guidi resigned on Thursday over allegations of a
conflict of interest after her partner was put under
investigation for influence peddling.
In an embarrassment for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, phone
tapped conversations released by the police appeared to show
Guidi assuring her businessman partner that the government would
pass legislation that helped his business activities.
"I am absolutely sure of my good faith and that I have done
nothing wrong, but I believe it is necessary for political
reasons to hand in my resignation," Guidi wrote in a letter to
Renzi published by her press office.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)