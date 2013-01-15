ROME Jan 15 The airline and the pilot of a
plane that went missing in Venezuela on Jan. 4 with Italian
fashion executive Vittorio Missoni, his wife and four others on
board were not licenced to fly, Italian investigators said on
Tuesday.
Italy's agency for flight security, ANSV, said its
investigation had found that the airline that owned the plane
was not fully licenced to operate and that the pilot's licence
had expired on Nov. 30, more than a month before the flight.
The plane carrying Missoni, 58, his wife, Maurizia
Castiglioni, another couple, a Venezuelan crew member, and the
pilot - who was in his early 70s - disappeared after taking off
from the resort of Los Roques, an archipelago off the coast.
Italy has sent rescue personnel to help in the search for
the plane.
Missoni is the oldest child of the founders of the fashion
house famous for its exuberantly coloured knits, featuring bold
stripes and zigzags. He is co-owner with siblings Luca and
Angela, who handle the technical and design sides of the firm.
