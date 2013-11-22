BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Nov 22 Italy's bourse said on Friday it had given the green light to the listing of Italian luxury skiwear maker Moncler, which aims to sell around 30 percent of existing shares in an initial public offering.
Current shareholders could bag 750 million euros ($1.01 billion) from the sale, sources familiar with the plan have told Reuters, making it Milan's biggest initial public offering this year.
Moncler, known for its black shiny goosedown jackets, could be worth 2.388 billion euros, according to a document for investors from Banca IMI, one of several banks arranging the company's forthcoming public share offer. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.