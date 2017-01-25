(Removes extraneous word from eighth paragraph)

By Valentina Za

MILAN Jan 25 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had issued 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in bonds guaranteed by the state, which it would keep to use as collateral in funding operations or sell later on the secondary market.

Monte dei Paschi had to be rescued by the Rome government last month after failing to raise 5 billion euros in capital. It needs to restore its liquidity after suffering a major deposit outflow at the end of 2016.

Italy introduced the possibility of banks tapping a state guarantee to sell debt as part of a 20 billion euro emergency package approved in December to help Monte dei Paschi and other ailing lenders.

Troubled regional lenders Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are also set to use the state guarantee to ease liquidity problems.

Monte dei Paschi said it had issued a 3 billion euro Jan. 2018 bond carrying a 0.5 percent coupon, and a Jan. 2020 bond, with 0.75 percent coupon, worth 4 billion euros.

It plans to issue a total of 15 billion euros in state-backed bonds this year.

Sources said last week the bank would not attempt to sell its debut issue on the primary market as there was still too much uncertainty over the details of its rescue.

The ECB now says Monte dei Paschi needs 8.8 billion euros more capital to ensure its finances would be strong enough to weather an economic shock.

The sources said Monte dei Paschi had been in touch with other banks to arrange repurchase deals -- in which the bonds are sold to another lender and then bought back.

Investors expect Monte dei Paschi's state-backed bonds to offer an attractive yield premium compared with Italian government bonds with the same maturity.

However, some investors said they first wanted to see details -- which should be spelled out in a still pending implementation decree -- on how they could activate the guarantee dealing directly with the state and not with the bank.

"This is key change compared with the past," one banking official said.

Italy had already introduced back in 2012 a state guarantee for bank debt. At the time, banks would keep such bonds and use them as collateral to get funding from the ECB.

Rules have since changed and now the bonds can only be used as collateral against ECB loans by a bank that has no links with their issuer -- and never by the issuer itself.

($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes and Toby Chopra)