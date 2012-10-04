MILAN Oct 4 Italy faces the risk of a credit
crunch when its banks have to repay the cheap three-year loans
they took from the European Central Bank (ECB), the chairman of
the country's third-biggest lender Monte dei Paschi (MPS)
said on Thursday .
"If we have to give all that money back in two years' time
there (will be) a credit crunch and growth will be just a
dream," said MPS Chairman Alessandro Profumo. "Presumably there
will be rollovers," he said, declining to elaborate.
Italian banks have managed to avoid the sort of property
lending bubble that has plagues their Spanish counterparts, but
Profumo said the main problem for Italian banks was instead
their loan-to-deposit ratio, which is well above 100 percent.
"The commercial loan-to-deposit ratio in Italy is 128
percent, with the extra 28 percent currently covered by the ECB
loans," Profumo told a conference on banking regulation.
He said that because of a freeze in institutional funding
due to the euro zone debt crisis, Italian banks had been forced
to cover their funding gap with 255 billion euros ($331.6
billion) of cheap ECB loans they took in December last year and
February this year.
Profumo added that Italian banks were unlikely to be much
affected by a proposal from an EU advisory group to separate
higher-risk banking activities from traditional deposit-taking
businesses.
Banks with either trading assets of more than 100 billion
euros ($129 billion) or 15 to 25 percent of their total assets
would have to adhere to the new rules, which were unveiled on
Tuesday by an EU advisory group led by Bank of Finland Governor
Erkki Liikanen.
"I don't see a specific impact," said Profumo of the
non-binding proposal. "None of us (Italian banks) get to 25
percent."
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Reporting by Siliva Aloisi; Editing by David Holmes)